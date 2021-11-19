[Public Beta] Version 1.2.14

Share · View all patches · Build 7744070 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 15:26:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This version is a Public Beta

As a reminder, we use Public Beta so that people who are blocked by specific bugs may try to get their run back on track as soon as possible, However, as it takes time to properly QA new versions, we can't guarantee they are 100% stable. Therefore, if you do not have any of the issue listed below, you should just wait for the next patch instead.

Note: This Public Beta does not have a Mac version (not to worry, Mac will get the patch at the same time)

How to switch to Public Beta branch?

Simply go to your steam library, right click on Solasta and select properties. Then, go to the BETAS tab and select publicbeta from the drop down menu, and then restart Steam.

Changelog

Added Lockpicks to Spy & Lowlife starting equipment

Fixed voice samples not playing properly in the Character Sheet outside the Main Menu

Fixed Loot Containers not showing all items if there were more than 15 items inside them

Fixed a Game Over screen wrongly triggering when killing the last non-charmed creature in a fight where the party charmed an enemy

Fixed Kindred Spirit not correctly using the Druid's stats when summoned while in Wild Shape

Fixed a softlock that would occur when trying to resurrect an ally with a Barbarian holding the crown while raging. Barbarians can now use magic items while raging, just don't ask them to use a spell scroll unless you want it shoved in your mouth.

Fixed Druid Wild Shape UI showing incorrect HP value if the enemy monster HP scale isn't 100% in the difficulty settings

Creatures charmed by Animal Friendship now disappear at the end of the battle (like Charm Person)

Staff of Healing is now usable by druids and is a universal focus

Fixed Hide Armor +1 and Studded Leather +1 not displaying their proper title once identified

Fixed Wild Shape Badlands Eagles not having 2 attacks per round

Fixed Druids losing their buffs / Kindred Spirit if their Wild Shape goes down to 0 HP

Fixed Aid not working properly with Wild Shape

Fixed being able to use the major Gate to teleport to Caer Cyflen in the middle of the fight with Mardracht

Fixed Pilgrim's & Zealot DoT not lasting the correct duration

Fixed Remorhaz not playing its Swallow Attack animation correctly

Fixed Counterspell Reaction pop-up sometimes not displaying the correct spell slots remaining

Fixed Minotaur playing its Great Axe Attack animation for its Gore Attack

Fixed Guiding Winds not being applied when attacking an enemy with a spell attack

Fixed Acolyte, Veteran, Highwayman & Guard not being targetable by Heat Metal

Fixed "Stop Rage" being displayed in the combat log as ActioneStopTitle (lol typo)

Fixed creatures not being damaged by Spirit Guardians if they entered the AoE with a charge (as opposed to moving normally into the AoE)

Fixed a falling column in Monastery not pushing the PCs aside when it fell, effectively blocking them forever.

Added feedback in the combat log when Kindred Druids use Share Pain

Fixed Stone Resilience temporary HP not being removed when Stone Barbarians stop raging

Fixed Drained status (lower maximum health) being transferred to the animal form when using Wild Shape

Fixed Wall of Thorns dealing piercing damage instead of slashing damage when moving inside it

Fixed a rare instance where the mouse cursor could disappear when an error pop-up appeared, making it seem like the game froze

Fixed Dimension Doors destination visual feedback being restricted by Line of Sight

Druids, Sorcerers, Wizards & Clerics now start the game with a spell focus equipped

Fixed Charm enemies not dropping loot at the end of the fight, potentially preventing quest items from dropping

Fixed a rare issue where characters could lose their animations if a cutscene started while they jumped (how does that even happen)

Fixed Minotaurs' successful charge pausing the fight for several seconds.

Fixed Alt-Tabbing incorrectly switching the game from Exclusive Fullscreen to Windowed mode.

Fixed Carried by the Winds still triggering when the Wind Druid's spell is counterspelled

Fixed Scroll Scribing not displaying the correct information

Fixed Bracers of Defense being sold for dirt cheap

Fixed dying enemies vanishing before their death animation played out completely

Fixed Savage Attacks not using the correct weapon dice when using versatile weapons two-handed

Fixed Heat Metal VFX not appearing when re-applying the effect on subsequent rounds

Fixed portrait not being updated when deleting and recreating a character with the same name but different face

Fixed Reckless Attack giving Barbarians advantage until the start of their next turn instead of the end of their current turn

Fixed items being too large when held in hand in the inventory viewer (those are some MASSIVE candles)

Fixed Twinned Guiding Bolt & Levitate being interrupted on both targets when one dies

Fixed traps being triggered by proxy spells (like Sunlight or Fog Cloud)

Fixed Rage damage being added when attacking using DEX with a finesse weapon

Fixed Unarmored Defense stacking with Mage Armor

Fixed Flame Blade not using WIS as spellcasting ability for attack rolls when cast by druids

Fixed Spell Focus not properly displaying their type (Arcane / Divine / Druidic)

Component Belt, Component Pouch, Component Bracers are now Universal Spell Focus (can be used by any class)

Fixed Druids playing their idle animation instead of combat animation if entering a fight in animal form and reverting to human form while in combat

Added sound when dropping items on the ground

Fixed a sequence break in the Wanderer Background Quest that could prevent the player from triggering the final fight

Fixed a rare instance where Druids would be stuck in the ground in animal form after loading a save (what the...?)

Fixed certain monster AIs not properly taking into account their movement range when deciding on an action

Dungeon Maker: Fixed ContentType sometimes disappearing from the .json file

Dungeon Maker: Fixed some doors not being compatible with Activators in Town Interior environment

Dungeon Maker: Fixed shadows flickering rapidly under certain conditions in Town Exterior environment

Dungeon Maker: Fixed the Merchant icon behaving strangely when a combat triggers nearby

Dungeon Maker: Fixed Entry Activators activating right as the player finished loading, even if they didn't click continue

Dungeon Maker: Fixed the "Y-shaped Wooden Beam" not being correctly restricted to walls

If you're running into bugs or other issues, please make sure to read our Help Thread to help us find them and squish 'em for good! You can also drop by our Discord server to ask other players for help :D

Cheers,

Myzzrym