 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gunslingers & Zombies update for 30 November 2021

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7744042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Gunslingers.



Today a new patch is coming LIVE. Thank you for all the feedback that allowed us to fix specific issues with the game.

Patch ver. 1.1

User Experience

  • Fixed a bug in a display mode that prevented viewing the actual resolution
  • Fixed incorrectly displayed area of zombie movement range while opponent movement
  • Fixed a bug where after completing the victory condition in 7th Mission, it only ended at the end of the turn.
  • Fixed a bug with pickable loot if it spawned on a gunslinger position that caused a character to take two action points to pick up the item.
  • Fixed the easy difficulty balance in missions 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
  • Fixed a bug where in some cases, the player, after reloading their weapons, could not use the Overwatch feature.

Language:

Russian:

  • The names of the weapons have been translated
  • The name of the game in the mission descriptions has been translated
  • Changed the font in the name of the weapon
  • Fixed the bug with the "Not enough action points" message not displaying
  • Fixed a bug that added a grey background to some characters

Chinese:

  • Fixed an unreadable character error
  • Correction of 7th and 8th Mission description
  • Fixed the board description for 3rd Mission

Japanese:

  • Fixed the error of an unreadable character in Japanese
  • 7th and 10th Mission description fix
  • 5th and 7th Mission introduction fix
  • Fixed the name of the "easy" difficulty level
  • Fixed the name of the 5th and 7th Mission

If you happen to encounter any troubles while playing Gunslingers & Zombies, please let us know!

Kind regards,

Gunslingers and Zombies Team



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1059740/Gunslingers__Zombies/

Changed files in this update

Gunslingers & Zombies Content Depot 1059741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.