Howdy Gunslingers.
Today a new patch is coming LIVE. Thank you for all the feedback that allowed us to fix specific issues with the game.
Patch ver. 1.1
User Experience
- Fixed a bug in a display mode that prevented viewing the actual resolution
- Fixed incorrectly displayed area of zombie movement range while opponent movement
- Fixed a bug where after completing the victory condition in 7th Mission, it only ended at the end of the turn.
- Fixed a bug with pickable loot if it spawned on a gunslinger position that caused a character to take two action points to pick up the item.
- Fixed the easy difficulty balance in missions 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
- Fixed a bug where in some cases, the player, after reloading their weapons, could not use the Overwatch feature.
Language:
Russian:
- The names of the weapons have been translated
- The name of the game in the mission descriptions has been translated
- Changed the font in the name of the weapon
- Fixed the bug with the "Not enough action points" message not displaying
- Fixed a bug that added a grey background to some characters
Chinese:
- Fixed an unreadable character error
- Correction of 7th and 8th Mission description
- Fixed the board description for 3rd Mission
Japanese:
- Fixed the error of an unreadable character in Japanese
- 7th and 10th Mission description fix
- 5th and 7th Mission introduction fix
- Fixed the name of the "easy" difficulty level
- Fixed the name of the 5th and 7th Mission
If you happen to encounter any troubles while playing Gunslingers & Zombies, please let us know!
Kind regards,
Gunslingers and Zombies Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1059740/Gunslingers__Zombies/
