- “Drop Off” option is shown on destination target buildings when worker is delivering everything from a source
- Fixed typo in tutorial
- Updated Traditional Chinese localization
- Fixed bug: some packaged items would have incorrect labels
- Fixed missing localization for Railroad Control build category
Factory Town update for 19 November 2021
1.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Content Depot 860891
- Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update