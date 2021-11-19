 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 19 November 2021

1.1 Patch Notes

1.1 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • “Drop Off” option is shown on destination target buildings when worker is delivering everything from a source
  • Fixed typo in tutorial
  • Updated Traditional Chinese localization
  • Fixed bug: some packaged items would have incorrect labels
  • Fixed missing localization for Railroad Control build category

Changed files in this update

