Sokoramp update for 19 November 2021

Update 19.11.2021

19 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved keyboard control in Level Select

    • Level preview is now shown instantly when selecting with keyboard
    • Double tapping enter will now start the level

  • Added keyboard wrap around for all menus (except Level Select)

  • Added escape to the menus where applicable

  • Clarified cheat code usage

