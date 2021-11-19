-
Improved keyboard control in Level Select
- Level preview is now shown instantly when selecting with keyboard
- Double tapping enter will now start the level
-
Added keyboard wrap around for all menus (except Level Select)
-
Added escape to the menus where applicable
-
Clarified cheat code usage
Sokoramp update for 19 November 2021
Update 19.11.2021
