Map Expansion - Ko Lan, Thailand

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds a new island, Ko Lan. It's a small island located off the west coast of Thailand, but in the game it is to not too far to the North West of Menorca. I have set the initial starting point to the new island so you can visit it straight away.

The island has a single pontoon dock serving a small village while the rest of the island is mainly beaches and jungle. The map tile also includes the smaller uninhabited islands of Koh Khrok to the East and Ko Sak to the North.

The dock itself has a single loading area which is tied into the cargo network so the Quick Job generator will create haulage contracts to and from the new island.

I think this size of island is fairly optimal for the game - it's a good size without it taking too long to travel round it. It is still a work in progress but it is already much closer to what I was aiming for in terms of scenery. I shall continue to add more detail to it over the coming week.

Other updates...

Modified the sea renderer slightly so the bottom is a little more visible in shallow water. There should now be a nice smooth transition with bottom visibility starting around the 8m depth point. Added height based fog to the Non-VR camera which should smooth some of the reflection transitions a little. I haven't had time to test it in VR yet hence it is not applied to the VR camera. MFD map for Ko Lan added Map icons/text reduced in size slightly.

Next week will see the addition of another island (possibly another vessel) as well as the global map.

Hopefully I'll then be happy enough to fire this Beta out to the live build!

Happy Boating!