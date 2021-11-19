 Skip to content

Nuumonsters update for 19 November 2021

Monster info Screen, new borders and SFX + Bug fixes - 11/19/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7743634

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED - Lots of new sound effects! They're coming guys!!! Slowly but surely!!!!!!!!

ADDED - New full screen borders to choose from and they are AWESOME!

ADDED - Monster info screen + date caught. Right click monsters in party or in PC

ADDED - Finally made it so that borders and resolution settings will save

ALTER - New icons, whoohoo!

FIXED - Awkward mouse detection boxes in some menus

FIXED - Visual bugs for battles, party, item usage

FIXED - Other bugs, issues, and typos

List of new SFX added this update:

  • TV boot up sequence for start game
  • NPC talk loop
  • Enter door transition
  • Heal party music
  • hop onto the boat
  • enemy mon death
  • flee battle
  • bird fly away
  • walk in grass
  • pc box change
  • battle found/started
  • transition into battle
  • burst moved used
  • switch monster
  • new level-up and capture

