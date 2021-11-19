Monster info Screen, new borders and SFX + Bug fixes - 11/19/2021

ADDED - Lots of new sound effects! They're coming guys!!! Slowly but surely!!!!!!!!
ADDED - New full screen borders to choose from and they are AWESOME!
ADDED - Monster info screen + date caught. Right click monsters in party or in PC
ADDED - Finally made it so that borders and resolution settings will save
ALTER - New icons, whoohoo!
FIXED - Awkward mouse detection boxes in some menus
FIXED - Visual bugs for battles, party, item usage
FIXED - Other bugs, issues, and typos
List of new SFX added this update:
- TV boot up sequence for start game
- NPC talk loop
- Enter door transition
- Heal party music
- hop onto the boat
- enemy mon death
- flee battle
- bird fly away
- walk in grass
- pc box change
- battle found/started
- transition into battle
- burst moved used
- switch monster
- new level-up and capture
Changed files in this update