No Plan B Playtest update for 19 November 2021

Alpha 102

Alpha 102

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Campaign] Fixed the Rest perk never being unlocked

[Campaign] Fixed the lost health in campaign mission report (delta with health at the beginning of the mission instead of with the max health)

[Game] Added a default 1m/1s stun on enemies when an agent kicks a door

[Game] Added new types of gangster "merchandises"

[MapGeneration] Increased chances to generate windows on exterior walls

[Graphics] Lowered the objective marker model

[Localization] Replaced "drug"

[Localization] Update

[UI] Added current health to the character tooltips

[UI] Added the faction stats modifiers on the faction buttons

[UI] Fixed the campaign mission button when changing faction

[UI] Improved the main menu mission buttons layouts

[UI] Improved the skill levels tooltips

