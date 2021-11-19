[Campaign] Fixed the Rest perk never being unlocked
[Campaign] Fixed the lost health in campaign mission report (delta with health at the beginning of the mission instead of with the max health)
[Game] Added a default 1m/1s stun on enemies when an agent kicks a door
[Game] Added new types of gangster "merchandises"
[MapGeneration] Increased chances to generate windows on exterior walls
[Graphics] Lowered the objective marker model
[Localization] Replaced "drug"
[Localization] Update
[UI] Added current health to the character tooltips
[UI] Added the faction stats modifiers on the faction buttons
[UI] Fixed the campaign mission button when changing faction
[UI] Improved the main menu mission buttons layouts
[UI] Improved the skill levels tooltips
Changed files in this update