Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe - v1.23.00 Update

A new patch is now available for Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe. Check out the full changelog below:
GAME ENGINE
- Fixed an issue where active convoy calculations were performed prior to resource strength calculations, which could incorrectly result in some convoys showing as invalid, due to a weakened port, prior to the final resource strength updates (Mithilotter).
- Fixed an issue where renaming your HQ in the PURCHASE screen would not remove the originally named HQ from the list (ArcturusRising).
- Fixed an issue where a SURRENDER_2 event would incorrectly remove a friendly unit relative to the event recipient ID when located in the capital (petedalby).
- Removed the GDI+ installed check at runtime.
EDITOR
- Frozen weather zone data for Sea Effects can now be amended (no longer locked in) for Winter and Late Winter settings.
1940 and 1942 Campaigns
- Fixed the Loop text for travel from the US to the Red Sea and Persian Gulf to display the correct length of turns the journey will take (Duedman).
1943 Campaign
- USSR now starts with a chit invested in Mobility research (Mithrilotter).
