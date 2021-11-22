 Skip to content

Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe update for 22 November 2021

Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe - v1.23.00 Update

Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe - v1.23.00 Update · Build 7743512

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch is now available for Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe. Check out the full changelog below:

GAME ENGINE

  • Fixed an issue where active convoy calculations were performed prior to resource strength calculations, which could incorrectly result in some convoys showing as invalid, due to a weakened port, prior to the final resource strength updates (Mithilotter).
  • Fixed an issue where renaming your HQ in the PURCHASE screen would not remove the originally named HQ from the list (ArcturusRising).
  • Fixed an issue where a SURRENDER_2 event would incorrectly remove a friendly unit relative to the event recipient ID when located in the capital (petedalby).
  • Removed the GDI+ installed check at runtime.

EDITOR

  • Frozen weather zone data for Sea Effects can now be amended (no longer locked in) for Winter and Late Winter settings.

1940 and 1942 Campaigns

  • Fixed the Loop text for travel from the US to the Red Sea and Persian Gulf to display the correct length of turns the journey will take (Duedman).

1943 Campaign

  • USSR now starts with a chit invested in Mobility research (Mithrilotter).

