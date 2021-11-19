Update 0.15.06: New features, improvements and changes

Hello everyone,
Thank you for your support and for your constructive feedback which greatly helps us in the development of Snowtopia.
This update includes new features and several improvements and changes - read below for the complete patch notes!
New Features:
Visitor needs
- List of activities
- Skier feedback screen
- Skier’s mood layer
- New equipment buildings
Reputation of the resort
- Research and skiers profile unlocked with reputation levels
- Reputation screen
Automatic worker assignment
- Automatic allocation of volunteers to their workstation
- Manual prioritization of workstations
Reworked ski run construction
- Intersections
- Departure and arrival of slopes
- Smoother turns
Improvements:
- Fences and plots to delimitate ski run and zones
- Switch to open/close a slope
- Building construction animation
- Waiting lines for service buildings
- Slope characteristics are displayed during construction
- Agents location displayed while selecting a maintenance building
- Bug fix of skiers stuck or lost
- Better pathfinding of visitors
- More flat areas to place buildings
Changes:
- Update of the tutorial and help section
- Rework of skiers needs and pathfinding
- No more constructions at the border of slopes
- Update of skiers screen
- Update of spawn and unlocking of profiles
- Update of the unlocking of research
- No more specializations in research
Have fun!
