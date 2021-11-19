 Skip to content

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 19 November 2021

Version 0.15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7743317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added some "head wobble" physics when you hit the head, see the head snap back, turn etc depending where you hit it
  • Change the AI turning so that its smoother and they can turn quicker if you jump over them
  • One armed mode - made the special move do extra damage and made the health/special meters float where your missing hand would be
  • Hopefully/maybe fixed the issue with them sometimes getting stuck in the scenery when getting up

Changed files in this update

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest Content Depot 1722381
