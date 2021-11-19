- Added some "head wobble" physics when you hit the head, see the head snap back, turn etc depending where you hit it
- Change the AI turning so that its smoother and they can turn quicker if you jump over them
- One armed mode - made the special move do extra damage and made the health/special meters float where your missing hand would be
- Hopefully/maybe fixed the issue with them sometimes getting stuck in the scenery when getting up
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 19 November 2021
Version 0.15.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update