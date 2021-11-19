Update 1.0.6

Changelog 1.0.6
-fixed a bug where the total number of costumes was wrong if dlc was active while loading from the start screen
-fixed a bug where you could access terrene with the wrong party
-fixed a few minor walk-thru bugs
-made not-kari less obvious
-fixed a bug where savestate stopped working if you viewed the OG teralolz scene
-fixed a bug where the party swap graphic in myth wanted to swap sides if you tent
-fixed a bug where you could boat into flame
-fixed a bug where melmories achievement only triggered on true ending
-fixed a light overlay in ancient pass entrance
-fixed a screen tint
-made using the teleport gem more obvious
Echoed Memories update for 19 November 2021
