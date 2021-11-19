 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 19 November 2021

Update 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7743248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.6

-fixed a bug where the total number of costumes was wrong if dlc was active while loading from the start screen

-fixed a bug where you could access terrene with the wrong party

-fixed a few minor walk-thru bugs

-made not-kari less obvious

-fixed a bug where savestate stopped working if you viewed the OG teralolz scene

-fixed a bug where the party swap graphic in myth wanted to swap sides if you tent

-fixed a bug where you could boat into flame

-fixed a bug where melmories achievement only triggered on true ending

-fixed a light overlay in ancient pass entrance

-fixed a screen tint

-made using the teleport gem more obvious

