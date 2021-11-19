Many Changes and new stuff

IMPORTANT:
Added new feature Formation Mode. Press F to toggle it. In formation mode you can give your units orders. Right now the only order possible is the attack order, but others will follow. Also there will be a possibility to give certain units like archers seperate orders.
New Units:
-
Skeletons:
- Lancer
-
Zombies:
- Spear thrower
New Skins:
-
Skeletons:
- Skeleton with chain mail
- Fleshy skeleton with chain mail
-
Zombies:
- Light armored zombie
- Heavy armored zombie
Fixes:
- Changed movement of the AI so that they will walk around each other in a fight.
- Changed Spawn areas of certain buildings to avoid spawn collisions.
- Changed Zombie teleport animation.
Changed files in this update