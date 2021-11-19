 Skip to content

Ethernal War update for 19 November 2021

Many Changes and new stuff

Build 7742873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT:

Added new feature Formation Mode. Press F to toggle it. In formation mode you can give your units orders. Right now the only order possible is the attack order, but others will follow. Also there will be a possibility to give certain units like archers seperate orders.

New Units:

  • Skeletons:

    • Lancer

  • Zombies:

    • Spear thrower

New Skins:

  • Skeletons:

    • Skeleton with chain mail
    • Fleshy skeleton with chain mail

  • Zombies:

    • Light armored zombie
    • Heavy armored zombie

Fixes:

  • Changed movement of the AI so that they will walk around each other in a fight.
  • Changed Spawn areas of certain buildings to avoid spawn collisions.
  • Changed Zombie teleport animation.

