Dyson Sphere Program update for 19 November 2021

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9832

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9832 · Last edited 19 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi engineers!

We fixed some bugs that may affect your gaming&concern play experiences. Hope you have a nice weekend with the new function^^

[Version 0.8.23.9832]

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug that the cargo texture of the Traffic Monitor may displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed the bug that the Traffic Monitor in Blueprint Mode may triggered an error report.

Changes:

  • Modified the collision detection logic between the Conveyor Belt and the Trafic Monitor.
  • Modified the some English translation in Traffic Monitor UI.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

