Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9832

Hi engineers!
We fixed some bugs that may affect your gaming&concern play experiences. Hope you have a nice weekend with the new function^^
[Version 0.8.23.9832]
Bugfix:
- Fixed the bug that the cargo texture of the Traffic Monitor may displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed the bug that the Traffic Monitor in Blueprint Mode may triggered an error report.
Changes:
- Modified the collision detection logic between the Conveyor Belt and the Trafic Monitor.
- Modified the some English translation in Traffic Monitor UI.
Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!
Changed files in this update