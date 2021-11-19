 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 update for 19 November 2021

Fixed budgets and salaries

Build 7742846

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We have just deployed an update fixing several issues with budgets and salaries. Most teams won't have the payroll already completely full at the start of your career.

You will need to start a new career to see a difference.

Good game!

Changed files in this update

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 Content Depot 1609871
  • Loading history…
Pro Basketball Manager 2022 MAC Depot 1609872
  • Loading history…
