v0.91.48 Patch Notes

New Player Races: Duergar (Gray Dwarf) and Troll

Added 10 Duergar character avatars

Added 20 Troll character avatars





Others:

New feat: Multiattack (for Lizardfolk)

Optimized Lizardfolk's natural weapons related content

Attacks of Flurry of Blows stack with dual-wielding or Lizardfolk's natural weapon extra attacks (take same penalties)

Haste and slow dispels each other

Only War Troll has Cooperative Rend

Optimized some monster gfx

Optimized some animals' chinese name

Optimized character panel background image of monsters

Optimized class descriptions

Fixed: Rend/Two-Weapon Rend still triggers after target dies

Fixed: Weight of equipment of different sizes

Fixed: Carrying capacity bug of characters of different sizes -

The standard figures of carrying capacity are for Medium bipedal creatures. A creature of other size can carry more or less weight depending on its size category. Quadrupeds can carry heavier loads.

Size Multiplier Quadruped

Fine 1/8 1/4

Diminutive 1/4 1/2

Tiny 1/2 3/4

Small 3/4 1

Medium 1 1-1/2

Large 2 3

Huge 4 6

Gargantuan 8 12

Colossal 16 24





P.S. A bit of good news, the Ranger class is nearly done. It'll be playable when the next update. Sorry for the long time ;)







Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).