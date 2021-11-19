Update 1.11

Thank you to everyone who supports our work!
Thank you for your feedback. We will correct any errors immediately!
Have a good game everyone!
Changes:
- AI nerf
- Minor bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thank you to everyone who supports our work!
Thank you for your feedback. We will correct any errors immediately!
Have a good game everyone!
Changes:
Changed files in this update