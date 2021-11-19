 Skip to content

Hmmsim Metro update for 19 November 2021

Update 2 - Patch 2

Update 2 - Patch 2 · Build 7742232

In this patch, the Guro depot scenarios is finally added.

4 depot scenarios (K809, K814, K1403, K1406) are prepared.

The destination indicator has also been improved. Now, when entering depot, it will be marked as a 'Forwarding'.

Train departure times have also been adjusted. Now the earlier you arrive, the longer the train will stop.

Update details

  • Added Guro depot scenarios
  • Added train side door lights
  • Destination indicator improved
  • Departure time adjustment
  • Fixed some signals at Guro Station

Known issues

  • Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the Yongsan depot.

