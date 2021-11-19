Update 2 - Patch 2

Hello.
In this patch, the Guro depot scenarios is finally added.
4 depot scenarios (K809, K814, K1403, K1406) are prepared.
The destination indicator has also been improved. Now, when entering depot, it will be marked as a 'Forwarding'.
Train departure times have also been adjusted. Now the earlier you arrive, the longer the train will stop.
Update details
- Added Guro depot scenarios
- Added train side door lights
- Destination indicator improved
- Departure time adjustment
- Fixed some signals at Guro Station
Known issues
- Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the Yongsan depot.
Thank you.
