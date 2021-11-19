Update & bugs correction 2021.11.19

Hello Ghost Hunters !
Since the Halloween update, we've been fixing some issues, including one big flaw that we believe is making Ghost Hunters Corp a bit off balance : the economy. We have therefore worked to readjust the economy based on several factors, described below.
UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Languages
- Japanese has had many corrections and additions. Special thanks to "参謀 さ ん Ｐ （： ３）"
- Russian language and vocal file have been adjusted and updated.
- Chinese language has been updated.
- Any non-translated text will appear in the game as English. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by emailing:
contact@ghosthunterscorp.com"
Systems
- Made several changes to debug logs which should make it easier for us to diagnose issues in the game.
Maps & Generation
- (Fort) We have removed some hideous rocks in the courtyard area that seemed to ignore the laws of the universe. We are glad they're gone.
User Interface
- (Multiplayer) Players will now have information in their tablet when connected as both a Client and as a Host.
Gameplay & Balance
- We are aware that it can be very difficult to bring your teammates unconcious body back to the vehicle due to a few different issues. For now, we will allow all players on death (no matter the situation) to earn 20% of the money they would have earned. Hopefully this will alleviate the problems a bit, while we work on building a new system which will cause players to drop a "Soul-Jar"-like object upon fainting. Bringing this object back to the vehicle will be what rewards the unconcious players with their 50% earnings. Once this new system is prepared, and released, we will remove the global 20% return on money, and return to a 0% income gain upon fainting.
"* We have made very significant changes to the overall economy of contracts.
We fully intend for players to be able to exorcise the entities without gathering any evidence. This was originally to allow player freedom, however we have noticed that players who ARE exorcising the entities, and playing the game in a more complete fashion aren't being rewarded as much as we'd like.
With this information, we have made changes to how much players will earn from gathering accurate evidence, as well as correct categorzation of the entity.
The changes will much more heavily favor players who gather and enter correct evidence, as well as exorcise the entity. Previously, between 15-25% of your income was based on correct evidence collection. This has changed, and evidence collection now makes up about 50-60% of total income from a contract.
Please note, every game difficulty, both Short and Long contracts will reward considerably more money in total- but we've also adjusted the old placeholder penalties to be more hard-hitting, and costly.
We plan to adjust the economy as we move forward, but we feel that these changes will reward players with even more money, even higher risks, and lean toward evidence gathering, rather than just spam-exorcising the entity, then leaving."
Multiplayer & Network
- Added a "kick player" option to multiplayer lobbies. Lobby hosts can now rid their team of unwanted Hunters.
- Added a confirmation window before disconnecting from a lobby.
BUG FIXES
Equipment
- Scrolling your mouse (while dragging an item) will no longer cause your to switch items. We are also aware of a bug at the vehicle computer which will cause you to scroll through your held items while scrolling through the vehicle inventory. We're working to fix this one as well.
- "Aggression Indicator" is now appropriately called a "Threat Detector".
- Bug fix : The tutorial camera does not have panel buttons, and the screen shows the wrong camera.
User Interface
- The UI in the Multiplayer "Lobby" tab was being crushed from a UI bug. That's been fixed.
Thank you again for your many feedbacks,
May the Entity keep an eye on you,
The Ghost Hunters Corp team.
