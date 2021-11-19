Update 0.12 Patch Notes

New Features
- added a new item for measuring boat speeds; you can buy it in the capital cities
- you can now manually pull sails towards you by clicking on the yard of the sail
- added a field of view (FOV) slider in the settings menu
- added a visual hint indicating the no go zone when trying to sail upwind; this is intended to help new players and will only appear at the beginning of a new game
- added control hints when using winches
- added a more visible flag to the starting boat in Al'Ankh
- added ladders to the large Aestrin ship
- the first person camera and the third person camera now rotate independently
Balance changes
- adjusted the speeds and handling of all boats; in general, boat movement should be faster, smoother and more consistent in most situations
- the square sails and the jib on the large Aestrin ship now have a much larger angle of rotation
- the large Aestrin ship now turns slower
- pushing boats is now much less powerful when the player is in the water; pushing while standing on land or on a dock remains unchanged
- adjusted the sound of waves to make it more immersive
- reduced the volume of the wind sound slightly
- increased the respawn time of items in shops
Bug fixes
- fixed a bug causing significant unintended drag on boats in some situations
- fixed a hint incorrectly telling you to adjust the sail even when it was adjusted correctly
- the moon will now properly obscure the stars behind it
- the starting Aestrin boat should now collide with docks properly
- you can't enter a hammock from outside the boat anymore
Changed files in this update