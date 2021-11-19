 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 19 November 2021

Update 0.12 Patch Notes

Build 7742050

New Features

  • added a new item for measuring boat speeds; you can buy it in the capital cities
  • you can now manually pull sails towards you by clicking on the yard of the sail
  • added a field of view (FOV) slider in the settings menu
  • added a visual hint indicating the no go zone when trying to sail upwind; this is intended to help new players and will only appear at the beginning of a new game
  • added control hints when using winches
  • added a more visible flag to the starting boat in Al'Ankh
  • added ladders to the large Aestrin ship
  • the first person camera and the third person camera now rotate independently

Balance changes

  • adjusted the speeds and handling of all boats; in general, boat movement should be faster, smoother and more consistent in most situations
  • the square sails and the jib on the large Aestrin ship now have a much larger angle of rotation
  • the large Aestrin ship now turns slower
  • pushing boats is now much less powerful when the player is in the water; pushing while standing on land or on a dock remains unchanged
  • adjusted the sound of waves to make it more immersive
  • reduced the volume of the wind sound slightly
  • increased the respawn time of items in shops

Bug fixes

  • fixed a bug causing significant unintended drag on boats in some situations
  • fixed a hint incorrectly telling you to adjust the sail even when it was adjusted correctly
  • the moon will now properly obscure the stars behind it
  • the starting Aestrin boat should now collide with docks properly
  • you can't enter a hammock from outside the boat anymore

