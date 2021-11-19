 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

La Porte des Fauconniers : Guerre Médiévale update for 19 November 2021

Alpha Patch 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7741965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are happy to announce our first patch for "La Porte des fauconniers".

It contains the following changes :

  • First iteration of the taunt system for inactive melee units. As always, it is in WIP and it will be improved gradually

  • Improved descriptions of sergeants, horn players and banner holders

  • Fixed an issue with updating the units UI

  • Fixed an issue with Agents regaining too much health, which improperly increased their ability to take hits

  • Adjusted the stats of the hero's equipment

  • Slight softening of melee mechanics to favor 3rd party units 2

We are waiting for your feedback on our steam discussion hub,

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

La Porte des Fauconniers : Guerre Médiévale Content Depot 1493241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.