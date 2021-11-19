Alpha Patch 0.1.1

Hello everyone,
We are happy to announce our first patch for "La Porte des fauconniers".
It contains the following changes :
-
First iteration of the taunt system for inactive melee units. As always, it is in WIP and it will be improved gradually
-
Improved descriptions of sergeants, horn players and banner holders
-
Fixed an issue with updating the units UI
-
Fixed an issue with Agents regaining too much health, which improperly increased their ability to take hits
-
Adjusted the stats of the hero's equipment
-
Slight softening of melee mechanics to favor 3rd party units 2
We are waiting for your feedback on our steam discussion hub,
Thank you.
Changed files in this update