Patch 21.11.19
- Fixed bridge collision
- Decreased object pop in
- Improved sound design with the enemy
- Fixed some environmental glitches
- Fixed collision with some trees
- Slight improvements to enemy AI
- Added ability to open and close camera
- Fixed some glitches with the settings
- Now saves settings
- Added more detail to environment
Know Bugs
- Doors do not reset between playthroughs
- Pop in issues on some objects
- Winning at the same time you die causes game to freeze
- Can be difficult to open camcorder screen with some controllers
