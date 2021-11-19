 Skip to content

Tranquil Cove update for 19 November 2021

Patch 21.11.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bridge collision
  • Decreased object pop in
  • Improved sound design with the enemy
  • Fixed some environmental glitches
  • Fixed collision with some trees
  • Slight improvements to enemy AI
  • Added ability to open and close camera
  • Fixed some glitches with the settings
  • Now saves settings
  • Added more detail to environment

Know Bugs

  • Doors do not reset between playthroughs
  • Pop in issues on some objects
  • Winning at the same time you die causes game to freeze
  • Can be difficult to open camcorder screen with some controllers

