Alpha 211119 / Winter Season

The winter season has begun on Montib Island!
Everything was covered with snow and it became very cold, especially at night!
Gameplay changes:
-
added 44 Magnum (look for the spawn place in the notes in the game)
-
now the temperature drops by 15 degrees at night
-
the cold resistance parameter has been added to the screen
-
added a cold indication icon
-
added a chemical heating pad
-
added a buff from a chemical heating pad for cold resistance for 30 minutes
-
added starter clothes
-
mushroom added to spawn
Map changes:
- spawn points of the character have been moved to villages
- roads are plotted on the map
Fixes:
- there are a lot of medicines in medical aid points
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
Changed files in this update