ZEE.END update for 19 November 2021

Alpha 211119 / Winter Season

Alpha 211119 / Winter Season

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The winter season has begun on Montib Island!

Everything was covered with snow and it became very cold, especially at night!









Gameplay changes:

  • added 44 Magnum (look for the spawn place in the notes in the game)



  • now the temperature drops by 15 degrees at night

  • the cold resistance parameter has been added to the screen

  • added a cold indication icon

  • added a chemical heating pad

  • added a buff from a chemical heating pad for cold resistance for 30 minutes

  • added starter clothes

  • mushroom added to spawn

Map changes:

  • spawn points of the character have been moved to villages
  • roads are plotted on the map

Fixes:

  • there are a lot of medicines in medical aid points

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

