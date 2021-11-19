 Skip to content

Domino Simulator 2020 update for 19 November 2021

Version 0.8 Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

With the latest game art update, we are releasing our last patch before full release.

  • Added: Support for dynamic resolution.
  • Added: Support for nVidia DLSS and AMD FSR.
  • Improved: Internal engine update with some CPU performance improvements.
  • Improved: Selection overlay and isolation overlay is now more performant.
  • Improved: Updated input controller.
  • Fixed: Piece count double updating randomly.
  • Fixed: Transparent pieces rendering blue.

We are also deprecating the Dev Build completely this patch release and will be preparing for full release some time between January and February next year.

Enjoy!

