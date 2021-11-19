 Skip to content

FATAL FRAME / PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water update for 19 November 2021

Ver. 1.0.0.4（Steam®）

フォトモード中のポーズが本来のものと変わってしまう不具合の修正

ゴーストハンドに掴まれた際の振りほどきが短くならない不具合の修正

Xinput形式のコントローラーが振動に対応するよう修正

(Simplified Chinese) Corrected some translations and typos.

Fixed various bugs and defects.

