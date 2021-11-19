Ver. 1.0.0.4（Steam®）

フォトモード中のポーズが本来のものと変わってしまう不具合の修正
ゴーストハンドに掴まれた際の振りほどきが短くならない不具合の修正
Xinput形式のコントローラーが振動に対応するよう修正
(Simplified Chinese) Corrected some translations and typos.
Fixed various bugs and defects.
Changed depots in release branch