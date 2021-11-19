Snatch Media Toolbox Update 1.2.1278.0751

Fixed and improved numerous items within SMT to ensure stability, reliability and quality.
Fixed Font size on GiPlayer buttons
Fixed Playlist capitalisation on GifPlayer
Corrected Hyphen position on GifPlayer
Fixed Network Monitor
Fixed Music Playlist Filenames
Improved Track title Searches
Extended audio bar
Improved network checks
Improved the GifPlayer to run async with Music Playlist
GifPlayer shows current playlist name and track name
See updates in Snatch/About Tab
Please do let me know if you have any issues.
Changed files in this update