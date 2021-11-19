 Skip to content

Snatch Media Toolbox update for 19 November 2021

Snatch Media Toolbox Update 1.2.1278.0751

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed and improved numerous items within SMT to ensure stability, reliability and quality.

Fixed Font size on GiPlayer buttons

Fixed Playlist capitalisation on GifPlayer

Corrected Hyphen position on GifPlayer

Fixed Network Monitor

Fixed Music Playlist Filenames

Improved Track title Searches

Extended audio bar

Improved network checks

Improved the GifPlayer to run async with Music Playlist

GifPlayer shows current playlist name and track name

See updates in Snatch/About Tab

Please do let me know if you have any issues.

