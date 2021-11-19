 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 19 November 2021

Beta update 1.3.12b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features

  • Stat cards can be discarded

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for the "Mute when unfocused" setting to work when the game is launched
  • Fixed a bug where some items were considered freeze items
  • Unstable Tome reverts the equipped spellbook's cooldown to it's default value when unequipped

Improvements

  • Items with cooldown effects count down instead of up

    This is to be consistent with other cooldowns that also count down, such as spellbooks

Balance

  • Wishing Well can now only be used up to 3 times
  • Scrolls will sometimes appear as scroll chests

    The rarer the tier of scroll, the rarer it will spawn as a chest
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

