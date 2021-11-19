Beta update 1.3.12b

Features
- Stat cards can be discarded
Bug Fixes
- Fix for the "Mute when unfocused" setting to work when the game is launched
- Fixed a bug where some items were considered freeze items
- Unstable Tome reverts the equipped spellbook's cooldown to it's default value when unequipped
Improvements
- Items with cooldown effects count down instead of up
This is to be consistent with other cooldowns that also count down, such as spellbooks
Balance
- Wishing Well can now only be used up to 3 times
- Scrolls will sometimes appear as scroll chests
The rarer the tier of scroll, the rarer it will spawn as a chest
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch