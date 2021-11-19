 Skip to content

Lucky Tlhalerwa's Cybernetic Titan update for 19 November 2021

Update V1.15 ready for download 2 new maps, new anims

View all patches · Build 7741029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V1.15

adds 2 brand new maps -Crystalville suburbs and Moonlight Secondary School

New multiple rifle and pistol movement animations

Store ui updated

new pistol and rifle preview in survival levels ui,

rifle 2 preview in store fixed

