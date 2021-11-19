Update V1.15 ready for download 2 new maps, new anims

Update V1.15
adds 2 brand new maps -Crystalville suburbs and Moonlight Secondary School
New multiple rifle and pistol movement animations
Store ui updated
new pistol and rifle preview in survival levels ui,
rifle 2 preview in store fixed
