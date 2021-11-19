- Fixed the bug where restocked item images would sometimes fail to load after buying out all the items from the store.
- Fixed the bug where "Revived!" text was being displayed upon entering Plantos's Chamber.
- Characters were being revived to full HP instead of the amount determined by the level of "Resurrection" passive. This has been fixed.
- Fixed the bug where the UI wasn't being displayed immediately when operating the port.
- Fixed the bug where Ice Core's Dash Ice Shards didn't fall if the skill was used on a platform close to the ceiling.
- Fixed the bug where advancing to the next stage after gaining Level 5 Spin Blade spawned only one spin blade.
- Fixed the bug where Level 5 Furious Wave blades spawned on the player's character. They spawn where the enemy was if you kill it with Chain Rake.
- Fixed the bug where MP was spent on Level 5 Furious Wave blades. They no longer consume MP.
- Fixed the bug where critical count wasn’t being displayed after obtaining the Volt Charge Core.
- Fixed the bug where the Razor’s DMG wasn’t increasing after level-up.
- When upgrading the Core, fixed the bug where the selector cursor was moving beyond the available Cores.
- Fixed the bug where Sniper Bullet 3’s critical DMG increase wasn’t being applied.
- Fixed the bug where Advance Preparation did not activate at the start of a stage.
- Fixed the bug where laser sound effects weren’t playing in the prison map.
Blade Assault update for 19 November 2021
bug fix v.0.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update