 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blade Assault update for 19 November 2021

bug fix v.0.41

Share · View all patches · Build 7740923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug where restocked item images would sometimes fail to load after buying out all the items from the store.
  • Fixed the bug where "Revived!" text was being displayed upon entering Plantos's Chamber.
  • Characters were being revived to full HP instead of the amount determined by the level of "Resurrection" passive. This has been fixed.
  • Fixed the bug where the UI wasn't being displayed immediately when operating the port.
  • Fixed the bug where Ice Core's Dash Ice Shards didn't fall if the skill was used on a platform close to the ceiling.
  • Fixed the bug where advancing to the next stage after gaining Level 5 Spin Blade spawned only one spin blade.
  • Fixed the bug where Level 5 Furious Wave blades spawned on the player's character. They spawn where the enemy was if you kill it with Chain Rake.
  • Fixed the bug where MP was spent on Level 5 Furious Wave blades. They no longer consume MP.
  • Fixed the bug where critical count wasn’t being displayed after obtaining the Volt Charge Core.
  • Fixed the bug where the Razor’s DMG wasn’t increasing after level-up.
  • When upgrading the Core, fixed the bug where the selector cursor was moving beyond the available Cores.
  • Fixed the bug where Sniper Bullet 3’s critical DMG increase wasn’t being applied.
  • Fixed the bug where Advance Preparation did not activate at the start of a stage.
  • Fixed the bug where laser sound effects weren’t playing in the prison map.

Changed files in this update

Blade Assault Content Depot 1367301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.