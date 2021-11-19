Major Update!

So much added and changed to the game! You ain't ready:
- Added "Player Drones"! You know how the enemy Captains have those little drones that everyone loves and never complains about? Well now you get one too! Have fun unlocking them all; they each behave and look different from each other and can be used as goal markers for your progress.
- Created 3 difficulty modes! Normal, Casual, and UltraMegaStupidHard. Idk if that's the name of the last one but it's hard.
- New feature: "Persistent Credits". You can now earn credits when you die; which then can be used in future runs. That means if you lose, you still get something to help you jumpstart your next run!
- An insane amount of balancing has been made; Enemies scale more proportionately to you (aka, it's easier), and enemy bullets are more telegraphed and slower(ish).
- Enemy Captain Drones have significantly less health now. You can breath.
- Captains now give you credits when you defeat them. They used to not, yikes.
- Captains have 25% less health than before; This will reward players who learn how to beat them without it becoming a chore.
- Balanced real-time map elements (damage outputs, speed, spawns, ect).
- Standard enemies shoot a lot less often. However, I ain't makin' them scoot around less. You gonna have to deal with that.
- Fixed an oddly specific glitch that allowed you to survive death. "Let's get you patched up buddy."
- CTRL can pull up the menu as well, instead of just ESC. That might help somebody.
- Special Chips are now even more powerful.
- Special Chips, when destroyed, will return half their value of credits back to you.
Thank you all for your feedback and gameplay videos, it's been a tremendous help!
Stay proper,
- Randy
