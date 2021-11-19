- Now, you can retry the boss one time (except in the extreme difficulty mode) by inserting the coins accumulated in the game.
- If you choose the same control preference in the immersion zones three times in a row, you will not be asked again.
- Improvements in the optional motion control mode, designed for non-stick controls (Vive wand).
- Bug fixes
2076 Midway Multiverse update for 19 November 2021
Retry the boss, control preferences, and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update