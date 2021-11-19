 Skip to content

2076 Midway Multiverse update for 19 November 2021

Retry the boss, control preferences, and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, you can retry the boss one time (except in the extreme difficulty mode) by inserting the coins accumulated in the game.
  • If you choose the same control preference in the immersion zones three times in a row, you will not be asked again.
  • Improvements in the optional motion control mode, designed for non-stick controls (Vive wand).
  • Bug fixes

