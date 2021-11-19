 Skip to content

Straya update for 19 November 2021

Update v 0.2.2

Build 7740559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add vehicle and fishing controls info in settings.
  • Horse returns to the player faster when whistled.
  • Horse can hear the player whistle from a greater distance.
  • Make Horse caller a bit more obvious.
  • Fix for swarm fx issue.
  • Increase chopper fuel use.
  • Increase reward for Delivering The Goods job.
  • All fast travel locations now have a fuel bowser nearby.
  • Can no longer reset job.
  • Tweaks to Gold panning / More chance for gold near Pub.
  • Fix for Canteen button issue.
  • Decrease Dust Devil audio.
  • Increased Day length.
  • Increase delay between chance of a storm.
  • Reduce poison overlay effect.
  • Landscape fix

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

