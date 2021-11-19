Update v 0.2.2

- Add vehicle and fishing controls info in settings.
- Horse returns to the player faster when whistled.
- Horse can hear the player whistle from a greater distance.
- Make Horse caller a bit more obvious.
- Fix for swarm fx issue.
- Increase chopper fuel use.
- Increase reward for Delivering The Goods job.
- All fast travel locations now have a fuel bowser nearby.
- Can no longer reset job.
- Tweaks to Gold panning / More chance for gold near Pub.
- Fix for Canteen button issue.
- Decrease Dust Devil audio.
- Increased Day length.
- Increase delay between chance of a storm.
- Reduce poison overlay effect.
- Landscape fix
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
