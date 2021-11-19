 Skip to content

Grow: Song of the Evertree update for 19 November 2021

Hot Fix #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patchkin is reporting that the following problems are now all fixed up!

  • Players who were blocked before, you should now be unblocked!
    • Coppertop will talk to you and teach you the secret art of Alchemy (sorry he was ignoring you, we have solved it)
    • You should be able to re-enter The Evertree Heart Chamber.
    • The Desert-ish worlds were sometimes hiding things to do. You should now be able to complete these Tree Worlds.
    • Your trusty flying partner is ready for lots of snuggles again!
    • Arralyn and Pallas are ready to move in. They apologise for being bad house guests on your save file.
    • Rune goals are no longer getting stuck.
  • Some item names weren't displaying their localized text in European languages.
  • The Book menu had a big red line in it for some players - Sorry Book!

Patchkin

