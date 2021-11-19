Hot Fix #1

Patchkin is reporting that the following problems are now all fixed up!
Players who were blocked before, you should now be unblocked!
- Coppertop will talk to you and teach you the secret art of Alchemy (sorry he was ignoring you, we have solved it)
- You should be able to re-enter The Evertree Heart Chamber.
- The Desert-ish worlds were sometimes hiding things to do. You should now be able to complete these Tree Worlds.
- Your trusty flying partner is ready for lots of snuggles again!
- Arralyn and Pallas are ready to move in. They apologise for being bad house guests on your save file.
- Rune goals are no longer getting stuck.
Some item names weren't displaying their localized text in European languages.
The Book menu had a big red line in it for some players - Sorry Book!
Patchkin
