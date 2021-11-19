 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 19 November 2021

Hotfix 1.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased item drop rates

-Added new monster "Jilly Fish"

-Lowered monster base health

-Fixed a few bugs

-Made Koh "rollout" per request in Discord

-Buffed health on shrine and nest also expire after 2 days

-Changed Serpenn skill "Devise" from active to passive

-Uncapped Colony levels

-Now it costs 1000 credits to make a colony

-Reworked skills to do damage on top of your base damage

-Fixed camera clipping

-Lots of other things I forgot to write down

