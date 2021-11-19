Hotfix 1.4.1
-Increased item drop rates
-Added new monster "Jilly Fish"
-Lowered monster base health
-Fixed a few bugs
-Made Koh "rollout" per request in Discord
-Buffed health on shrine and nest also expire after 2 days
-Changed Serpenn skill "Devise" from active to passive
-Uncapped Colony levels
-Now it costs 1000 credits to make a colony
-Reworked skills to do damage on top of your base damage
-Fixed camera clipping
-Lots of other things I forgot to write down
Dead Event update for 19 November 2021
