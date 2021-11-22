Here you go!

The main updates are listed below.
- Audio tools Compressor and Gate: audio quality enhancement with just one click. Now you can save videos with poor audio
- Audio effects for sound distortion. Apply them to music and voice clips. You can work with them as a simple filters: just drag and drop them on the timeline
- Change audio speed without changing the tone
- Sound visualization. No more negative comments about volume jumps in your videos. No more damage for your headphones and eardrums. Now you can see the volume levels during the montage and fix it all
- Motion Tracking: link titles to any moving objects. Let objects on your clips move with the speed of light
- Transitions with built-in sounds. No need to waste time choosing audio for transitions now that the sounds are already in the translation
- Vertical videos adaptation. When you upload your video, the program will ask you to change aspects. No more issues playing videos on your phones and tablets
- Export video quality controls
Try the new effects sets: Handy Set and Let’s Start a Vlog Set. Use stickers with social networks logos to liven up your footage and join slides with smooth transitions. Highlight objects with neon titles and add effects to liven up your footage.
Changed files in this update