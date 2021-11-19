 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 19 November 2021

Patch notes 11/18/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7740061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character editor enhancements:

  • You can now add multiple timelines of a given type (hitbox, sprite, etc). This is useful for organization, and also makes a host of new visual effects possible.
  • Added the ability to add a list of executable actions to any hitbox or hurtbox. When a collision occurs, the actions are executed.
  • Added new hurtbox setting: "don't register hit to player". This can be used to create counter attacks, since the action list will still be executed.
  • Added new variable: PhysicsEnabled. You can set this to false to disable the character's regular physics, useful for attacks with special movement.

Bug fixes:

  • Saving a character causes the sprite layers to turn invisible until reloading the animation
  • Using older custom characters in battle mode can cause a crash after the most recent update

Changed files in this update

Smack Studio (Early Access) Content Depot 1739301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.