Patch notes 11/18/21

Character editor enhancements:
- You can now add multiple timelines of a given type (hitbox, sprite, etc). This is useful for organization, and also makes a host of new visual effects possible.
- Added the ability to add a list of executable actions to any hitbox or hurtbox. When a collision occurs, the actions are executed.
- Added new hurtbox setting: "don't register hit to player". This can be used to create counter attacks, since the action list will still be executed.
- Added new variable: PhysicsEnabled. You can set this to false to disable the character's regular physics, useful for attacks with special movement.
Bug fixes:
- Saving a character causes the sprite layers to turn invisible until reloading the animation
- Using older custom characters in battle mode can cause a crash after the most recent update
Changed files in this update