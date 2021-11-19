New hotfix is here!

Hey, Bikers!
We are constantly fighting and improving! We also have some build with cool features in internal testing...but we'll talk about that on another occasion.
In the meantime, check out what we have introduced in the new update.
1.0.26 changelog:
[SAVES] Fixed an issue with save loading
[Russian] fixed some translations and text scaling issues
[Localization] Fixed issues with some missing translations
[Camera] Fixed some issues with camera movement when disassembling
[UI] Fixed an issue with shopping list being on top of side inventory
[UI] Fixed an issue where radial menu text is poorly visible
[UI] Fixed part tier text being cutout in inventory item in the corner of the screen
[UI] Added a shadow backdrop under tooltip text so it's more visible
[UI] Fixed an issue where quest text was to small to read
[UI] Fixed an issue where Part Preview was staying on top of the UI
[UI] Quests objectives are now sorted
[UI] Fixed an issue with dynometer button state.
[Motorcycles] Fixed wrong relations in Motorcycles, according to community opinions.
[Motorcycles] Fixed a bug with uninteractable Roverson saddle.
[Motorcycles] Fixed an issue where skills did not speed up oil suction and pouring
[Motorcycles] Fixed an issue where holdfast was missing from the shop
[Motorcycles] Fixed an issue where moving a motorcycle crashed the game
[Paint] Fixed issues with paint table brush sizes
[Paint] Fixed an issue where paint table had a big collider
[Tire Changer] Fixed an issue where Tire Changer was bugging the game
Fixed an issue with Sandbox Achievement
Remember that we are waiting for you all the time on our discord.
Changed files in this update