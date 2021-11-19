Share · View all patches · Build 7739889 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Client side:

0001946: Third-person view (chase or mounted camera views?)

0001950: Use mouse wheel to zoom in and out up to 2x for looking at MFD, etc

In the process of adding support for external views of our own vehicle we discovered that the inside of the bay disappeared as soon as the first bay door closes... should be the last one.

Couple fixes for MuVER cockpit interior (windows lost texture assignment).

Fix for thrust sound continuing when switching from a vehicle to an interior space.

Now setting the TX/TY/TZ for our own vehicle and got rid of local variables to support our own thrust cones.

Moved ground speed calculations and made smoother and more responsive for ground vehicles.

Server side:

Blitz index suggested that the computed fields for Latitude and Longitude on the Colony Territory record was heavy ... determined that those fields were unnecessary and removed.

Fixed erroneous toast for when players don't get an inventory bonus and cut down on items awarded during salvage operations.

Battle Royale ring location has been updated and fixed to Chojeir Military Base.

Fix for colonists murdering one another.

Fix for admin token not in admin token collection when using the admin interface.

Tweaking visibility based on turbidity.

Removed old fading Fleet bank logo.

Updates to the parking system, Easydock website, DIHV commodity buy/sell decisions, and expiration of Player Portal tokens.