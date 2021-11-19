 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 19 November 2021

v1.7.3

v.1.7.3 (November 18, 2021)

  • Added: "Add selected tiles to new Tileset" is now also accessible from the Tileset context menu.
  • Added: "Set all object's origin points to crosshair" has been added to Layer context-menus in the Scene panel. This will set all origin points of objects within the layer (and sub-layers).
  • Added: "Set to crosshair" operation added to the UV panel. Accessed in the context-menu > Transform > Set to crosshair, or by pressing the . key.
  • Improved: Importing .c3dp prefabs will now check to see if textures already exist in scene and will use those.
  • Fixed: Undoing/redoing the imports of prefabs wouldn't process textures correctly.
  • Fixed: Selection highlight wouldn't display properly for tiles with transluscent textures.
  • Fixed: Wireframe wouldn't display properly over the selection highlight.
  • Fixed: Copied tiles could be pasted into loaded scenes, causing unsynchronized tileset issues.

