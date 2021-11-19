v.1.7.3 (November 18, 2021)
- Added: "Add selected tiles to new Tileset" is now also accessible from the Tileset context menu.
- Added: "Set all object's origin points to crosshair" has been added to Layer context-menus in the Scene panel. This will set all origin points of objects within the layer (and sub-layers).
- Added: "Set to crosshair" operation added to the UV panel. Accessed in the context-menu > Transform > Set to crosshair, or by pressing the . key.
- Improved: Importing .c3dp prefabs will now check to see if textures already exist in scene and will use those.
- Fixed: Undoing/redoing the imports of prefabs wouldn't process textures correctly.
- Fixed: Selection highlight wouldn't display properly for tiles with transluscent textures.
- Fixed: Wireframe wouldn't display properly over the selection highlight.
- Fixed: Copied tiles could be pasted into loaded scenes, causing unsynchronized tileset issues.
