Gorilla Tag update for 19 November 2021

Attempted fix for hack making people invisible

Gorilla Tag update for 19 November 2021 · Build 7739660

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a little bit yee-haw since I didn't go through a beta with this, but I'm pushing this to hopefully mitigate the damage the hacker is currently doing. Please let me know if it causes any issues

-fix for hack making players invisible

