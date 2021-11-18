Patch 0.19.1

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.19.1
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Corporate Goals
- Offer new ways to win the game
- Each game will have 3 victory cards, one unlocked immediately, the other two will unlock over time, or you can pay to unlock them sooner
- Each victory card will have 5 victory points, achieving 3 out of the 5 points on one card will allow you to claim victory
- Two types of victory points, Revocable and Irrevocable
- You can choose to claim victory as soon as one card is complete, or wait to complete additional victory cards
Tech Web Scrap Action
- A new option for the tech web, you can now scrap a tech instead of researching it
- Scrapping takes half the time that researching does, and will unlock all tech bridges connected to the scrapped node for free
- Scrapping a tech will permanently remove it from the web making it unavailable for the rest of that playthrough! Scrap carefully!
Improved Employee Management Panel
- You can now see all the buildings that can support employees in the employee management panel and assign/unassign employees to each building from there
Rebel Attacks
- 🪐 There will no longer be rebel attack waves after winning the game and continuing to play
- 🪐 Killing all the crew aboard a rebel ship will cause the ship to self destruct
UI Improvements
- Claim and survey buttons were moved and re-ordered to resolve an issue that occurred with some localizations
- Building level is now indicated on the thumbnail of the building
- 🪐The Tech Web icon on the top left of the HUD will display the progress of the current research/scrap taking place
- 🪐There will be a notification on the right side of the HUD when a research/scrap action completes
Animation Improvements
- Improved shipyard repair animations
- Improved shield device animations
Fixes as of 0.19.1
- Fixed an issue with the achievement “A Minor Setback” not unlocking correctly
- Fixed an issue where the achievement “Shields Up” could be unlocked by a rebel ship with a shield deflecting attacks
- Fixed an issue with the Council Hall and Spaceport where the available storage space was being incorrectly displayed
Changed depots in experimental branch