Hotfix 0.14.4.2304

Bug Fixes
- Jetpack - hover can no longer be activated if character is on the ground
- Getting stunned now stops any current weapons from shooting if they are currently shooting (also affects ray abilities and flamethrower)
Stat Changes
- Scythe Carbine recoil reduced
- Incendiary Rounds now has 50% Bonus Attack Damage scaling
- Shockwave - duration lowered to (1.25, 1.4, 1.55, 1.7, 1.85 seconds) was (2 seconds at all tiers)
- Smartgun ability - damage bonus increased to (1, 2, 3, 4, 5%) was (1% all tiers)
Map Changes
- New ramp access to garden wall
- Improved navigation mesh - should help with minions trying to walk into mid tower
Quality of Life
- Clicking a stat filter in crafting UI will now reset the search bar. Also search bar is bigger now
- Revenant Bots AI updated to prioritize pushing lanes more often
- Possible improvements to patching - updates may install faster now
Changed files in this update