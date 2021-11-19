 Skip to content

Revn update for 19 November 2021

Hotfix 0.14.4.2304

Hotfix 0.14.4.2304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Jetpack - hover can no longer be activated if character is on the ground
  • Getting stunned now stops any current weapons from shooting if they are currently shooting (also affects ray abilities and flamethrower)

Stat Changes

  • Scythe Carbine recoil reduced
  • Incendiary Rounds now has 50% Bonus Attack Damage scaling
  • Shockwave - duration lowered to (1.25, 1.4, 1.55, 1.7, 1.85 seconds) was (2 seconds at all tiers)
  • Smartgun ability - damage bonus increased to (1, 2, 3, 4, 5%) was (1% all tiers)

Map Changes

  • New ramp access to garden wall
  • Improved navigation mesh - should help with minions trying to walk into mid tower

Quality of Life

  • Clicking a stat filter in crafting UI will now reset the search bar. Also search bar is bigger now
  • Revenant Bots AI updated to prioritize pushing lanes more often
  • Possible improvements to patching - updates may install faster now

