Update 2 -the new stuff update

I have been messing with other game proto stuff, but decided to take the weekend to cook this up. I hope you like it.
Shipyard
- Now you can buy ships with space skrilla earned at the end of each run
- Some ships are still exclusively found in-game
Signal Scanner
- See objects outside of the camera's view
- Makes dealing with fast-enroaching enemies a little more forgiving
- Shows nearby collectibles and allies
- Helps to level playing field between different monitor sizes and resolutions
New Ships
- New Ship: Swordfisher - has a railcannon and twin machineguns
- New Ship: Tailer - has a swarm pod and twin machineguns
New Enemy
- Can be found guarding the center of each sector...
Fixes, Tweaks and Minor Things
- If the magnitude of your ship's velocity vector is exactly 1.5x or greater than a colliding enemy ship that would deal contact damage, you will now destroy it without taking damage
- Better explosion effects - more firework like true to classic arcade games
- Created new collision matrices for turret targeting sensors - large battles with turreted ships should be slightly more performant
- Added indicator of how many ships are unlocked/locked on the main menu
- Buffed stats on some ships that felt lacking compared to the new ones
- Made probes drop ship upgrade pickups
- Reduced energy cost of all constructions
- Made huge asteroid much rarer (got sick of looking at crusty ass sprite)
- Reduced color intensity of certain UI elements that were distracting during gameplay
give a man a spaceship, learn him how to fly
