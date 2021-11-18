 Skip to content

SIGURAT update for 18 November 2021

Update 2 -the new stuff update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have been messing with other game proto stuff, but decided to take the weekend to cook this up. I hope you like it.

Shipyard

  • Now you can buy ships with space skrilla earned at the end of each run
  • Some ships are still exclusively found in-game

Signal Scanner

  • See objects outside of the camera's view
  • Makes dealing with fast-enroaching enemies a little more forgiving
  • Shows nearby collectibles and allies
  • Helps to level playing field between different monitor sizes and resolutions

New Ships

  • New Ship: Swordfisher - has a railcannon and twin machineguns
  • New Ship: Tailer - has a swarm pod and twin machineguns

New Enemy

  • Can be found guarding the center of each sector...

Fixes, Tweaks and Minor Things

  • If the magnitude of your ship's velocity vector is exactly 1.5x or greater than a colliding enemy ship that would deal contact damage, you will now destroy it without taking damage
  • Better explosion effects - more firework like true to classic arcade games
  • Created new collision matrices for turret targeting sensors - large battles with turreted ships should be slightly more performant
  • Added indicator of how many ships are unlocked/locked on the main menu
  • Buffed stats on some ships that felt lacking compared to the new ones
  • Made probes drop ship upgrade pickups
  • Reduced energy cost of all constructions
  • Made huge asteroid much rarer (got sick of looking at crusty ass sprite)
  • Reduced color intensity of certain UI elements that were distracting during gameplay

give a man a spaceship, learn him how to fly

Changed files in this update

SIGURAT Windows Content Depot 1680561
