Zen World update for 18 November 2021

Update 2.5 - Better Save/Load

18 November 2021

The quitting and resuming later now works in the campaign mode too! It is especially useful in Chapter II, where levels are long enough to not complete in one seating.

There are also 3 new Daily Challenge modifiers and we plan to introduce more in time, as well as change and balance the old ones.

Full patch notes:

New features:
  • continuing previous game now works in Campaign mode
  • 3 new Daily Challenge modifiers
Bug fixes:
  • deformed landscape in level I-2 fixed
  • box duping bug fixed
  • incorrectly loading camps (introduced in the last patch) now work as intended

