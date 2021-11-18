 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 18 November 2021

Hotfix 3 - November 18th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this hotfix all of the unbeatable levels should be gone. Huge apologies for that oversight.

Build 436:

  • Fixed a bug with the map music in the new maps

Levels adjusted:

  • Fragile Existence - Old (major fix)
  • More Unused Levels (big adjustment)
  • Train
  • Train 2
  • Skull Pile
  • Safety Vest
  • Parakeet Bouncer
  • Pushing Uphill
  • Happy Dance
  • Harvest Party
  • Milky Way
  • Sun Boulevard
  • Land of Delicacies
  • Appetizer
  • Sideways Fireplace
  • Blow The Candles Out
  • New Adventures
  • Seeing B
  • Garden? What Garden?
  • Private Garden
  • Secret Clearing
  • Safety Box
  • Safety Box 2
  • Moonrise, Sunset

Changed files in this update

