Hotfix 3 - November 18th

With this hotfix all of the unbeatable levels should be gone. Huge apologies for that oversight.
Build 436:
- Fixed a bug with the map music in the new maps
Levels adjusted:
- Fragile Existence - Old (major fix)
- More Unused Levels (big adjustment)
- Train
- Train 2
- Skull Pile
- Safety Vest
- Parakeet Bouncer
- Pushing Uphill
- Happy Dance
- Harvest Party
- Milky Way
- Sun Boulevard
- Land of Delicacies
- Appetizer
- Sideways Fireplace
- Blow The Candles Out
- New Adventures
- Seeing B
- Garden? What Garden?
- Private Garden
- Secret Clearing
- Safety Box
- Safety Box 2
- Moonrise, Sunset
Changed files in this update