Small Update

After several days of doing nothing but breathing oxygen, I realized School For The Friendless could use an update so I forced myself to get to work and make some changes to the code. Now, it's slightly better than before! I've only made a few changes to already existing content, but that doesn't mean there won't be more stuff related to School For The Friendless in the future. Below is a full list of what's new in this version.
- Reduced required point values for each route by one to make it a bit easier to avoid the friendless ending.
- Fixed a bug where the backlog wouldn't work after the word "[REDACTED]" showed up.
- Made some minor tweaks to the dialogue.
- Removed Herobrine.
Changed files in this update