School For The Friendless update for 18 November 2021

Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After several days of doing nothing but breathing oxygen, I realized School For The Friendless could use an update so I forced myself to get to work and make some changes to the code. Now, it's slightly better than before! I've only made a few changes to already existing content, but that doesn't mean there won't be more stuff related to School For The Friendless in the future. Below is a full list of what's new in this version.

  • Reduced required point values for each route by one to make it a bit easier to avoid the friendless ending.
  • Fixed a bug where the backlog wouldn't work after the word "[REDACTED]" showed up.
  • Made some minor tweaks to the dialogue.
  • Removed Herobrine.

