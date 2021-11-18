 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 18 November 2021

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1345

Share · View all patches · Build 7738406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

cleanup quest manager

  • Renamed AbilityOrb to BuffOrb.

  • Added SeaBuffData data structure that holds information about active buffs.

  • Refactored Buff Orbs to update using a sync list of SeaBuffData, instead of the many Rpcs.

  • Removed Powerup Orb code.

fixed typo

Move Shroom Bay Warp on World Map

setup new support for speedboost land powerup

#4791?-?Add a /who command to check if someone is online

#4789 - Check server memory and CPU usage, small lag spikes

  • added log messages for high ping (>240ms) and low fps (<=15fps)

Removed _rss from explosive_shot spritesheet file

#4776 - library mouse trigger overlaps half of the crafting anvil

#4747 - My guild icon is missing border

Switched project to .NET 4.x api

Added canBeSoulBonded and soulBindingType variables to EquipmetStatData

Reduced the texture tiling of the area background to 1 to avoid incompatibilities with the spriterenderer component [4740]

Adding ticketDescription field to complaint submit method

added new enum for pet animal achievement

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.