PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1345

cleanup quest manager
-
Renamed AbilityOrb to BuffOrb.
-
Added SeaBuffData data structure that holds information about active buffs.
-
Refactored Buff Orbs to update using a sync list of SeaBuffData, instead of the many Rpcs.
-
Removed Powerup Orb code.
fixed typo
Move Shroom Bay Warp on World Map
setup new support for speedboost land powerup
#4791?-?Add a /who command to check if someone is online
#4789 - Check server memory and CPU usage, small lag spikes
- added log messages for high ping (>240ms) and low fps (<=15fps)
Removed _rss from explosive_shot spritesheet file
#4776 - library mouse trigger overlaps half of the crafting anvil
#4747 - My guild icon is missing border
Switched project to .NET 4.x api
Added canBeSoulBonded and soulBindingType variables to EquipmetStatData
Reduced the texture tiling of the area background to 1 to avoid incompatibilities with the spriterenderer component [4740]
Adding ticketDescription field to complaint submit method
added new enum for pet animal achievement
Changed files in this update