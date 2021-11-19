Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.342

New Scoring System
- Points now work like they do in games like Settlers of Catan
- You earn points for hexes, population, units, wonders, and holy sites
- The game ends when a player reaches 100 points
- If you lose hexes, cities, etc, you lose points
- This system makes the end of games more exciting since dramatic changes in score can happen in a single turn and there may be paths to victory even if you got a slow start
New Daily Challenges
- Daily challenges now include 1-3 random objectives
- Try to complete the objectives in the shortest number of turns possible
- Like before, results are announced on Discord and the high score gets the Daily Champion role!
- If two players have the same turn count, the player with the most points at end has the high score
Changed files in this update