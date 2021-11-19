 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 19 November 2021

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.342

New Scoring System

  • Points now work like they do in games like Settlers of Catan
  • You earn points for hexes, population, units, wonders, and holy sites
  • The game ends when a player reaches 100 points
  • If you lose hexes, cities, etc, you lose points
  • This system makes the end of games more exciting since dramatic changes in score can happen in a single turn and there may be paths to victory even if you got a slow start

New Daily Challenges

  • Daily challenges now include 1-3 random objectives
  • Try to complete the objectives in the shortest number of turns possible
  • Like before, results are announced on Discord and the high score gets the Daily Champion role!
  • If two players have the same turn count, the player with the most points at end has the high score

Changed files in this update

