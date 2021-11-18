Bug fixes and small performance improvements

Fixes:
-
Fixed music not playing on some machines, this fix required going back to an older window backend resulting in your screen setting being reset. Sorry for that
-
Fixed so enemies does not try to spawn outside game area in waves mode
-
Fixed issue where line enemies spawned bottom formation when they should spawn in top formation
-
Fixed bug where the light from the enemies would blink sometimes
-
Hopefully reduced stuttering a bit*
-
It still stutters sometimes most likely due to garbage collection of allocations I have no practical control over. Tip to aspiring game developers: Don't use Java or C# or any other garbage collected language, it comes with false promises and does not make making games easier.
Changed files in this update