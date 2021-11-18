Some players have reported problems with teleport holes and cave entry. Improvements have been made to these mechanics.
Chronicles of Sarval: Bridges of Koni update for 18 November 2021
Updates to teleport mechanics
Patchnotes via Steam Community
