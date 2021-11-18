- New building: Cabbage field
- Improved field growing code (to allow for more varied fields)
- Fixed: Rabbit pen could lead to some errors, possibly causing other problems down the line. Maybe even the famous "game does not end" issue.
- Fixed: One of the houses should no longer have a solid roof in ghost/placement mode
- Improved ghosting code leading to fewer errors.
Black Forest update for 18 November 2021
Cabbage - and also some more bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update