Black Forest update for 18 November 2021

Cabbage - and also some more bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New building: Cabbage field
  • Improved field growing code (to allow for more varied fields)
  • Fixed: Rabbit pen could lead to some errors, possibly causing other problems down the line. Maybe even the famous "game does not end" issue.
  • Fixed: One of the houses should no longer have a solid roof in ghost/placement mode
  • Improved ghosting code leading to fewer errors.

